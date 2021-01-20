Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency

The case is a result of strict vigil and action on any input which indicates involvement of our officials in corrupt practice, an official said after the FIR.Dhankad, posted in Banking Security and Fraud Cell of the agency, allegedly received at least Rs 10 lakh each from his superiors Sangwan and Rishi who were soliciting favours for Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills and Frost International respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:00 IST
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency

The CBI has arrested one of its deputy superintendents of police R K Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad along with an advocate in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, officials said Wednesday.

All the three arrested accused were presented before a special CBI court which sent them to five days of the agency's custody, they said.

The agency also conducted searches at Rishi's house in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and that of his wife in Roorkee, they said.

The CBI had booked Rishi, Dhankad and advocate Manohar Malik along with Deputy SP RK Sangwan and another lawyer Arvind Kumar Gupta for allegedly ''compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations''. The FIR also named Additional Director of Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills Mandeep Kaur Dhillon and directors of Frost International Sujay Desai and Uday Desai in the bribery case. It is alleged that Dhankad, a State Bank of India manager who joined the agency on deputation as Inspector acted in collusion with Rishi and Sangwan and received regular pay offs to pass crucial information pertaining to cases against Shree Shyam Pulp facing probe in Rs 700 crore loan default and Frost International in Rs 3,600 crore loan default, they said.

''The CBI has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption be it other departments or within the organisation. The case is a result of strict vigil and action on any input which indicates involvement of our officials in corrupt practice,'' an official said after the FIR.

Dhankad, posted in Banking Security and Fraud Cell of the agency, allegedly received at least Rs 10 lakh each from his superiors Sangwan and Rishi who were soliciting favours for Shree Shyam Pulp and Board Mills and Frost International respectively. DSP Rishi received Rs 15 lakh twice through advocates Malik and Gupta (having office in Defence Colony) to extend favours to a Chandigarh-based company against which a corruption case was being investigated by the CBI, the FIR alleged. It alleged Dhankad twice received Rs 2.5 lakh from Gupta for having brokered the deal through Rishi.

''It has also been reliably learnt that the details of the investigation of many other cases including confidential notes and directions have been communicated by Sameer Kumar Singh. Steno, to Sangwan and Rishi on pecuniary considerations to protect interests of the accused,'' the FIR alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Cong to participate in January 25 'long march'

The Congress, which is one of theconstituents in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVAgovernment in Maharashtra, will participate in the longmarch planned by farmer organisations in Mumbai on January 25against the three new agri laws of t...

Madrid blast caused several casualties, TeleMadrid reports

Several people have died as a result of an explosion in central Madrid that made a building collapse on Wednesday, TeleMadrid TV station reported citing emergency services.Also Read Snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos...

AstraZeneca vaccine active substance reaches Mexico - minister

The first shipment of the active substance used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Mexico from Argentina, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.The two countries have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce ...

PMAY-G a pledge of PM Modi to give dignified life to poor, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin PMAY-G is a pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a dignified life to the poor, and added that the benefits of the scheme are being given to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021