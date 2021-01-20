Guj: 12 members of Bichchhu gang arrested under GCTOC Act

Twelve members of Bichchhu ganghave been arrested in Vadodara under the Gujarat Control ofTerrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, police said onWednesday.

At least 26 members of the gang, run by Aslam 'Bodiyo'Sheikh, were booked under the GCTOC Act, of which 12 have beenarrested for their alleged involvement in cases of murder,attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, cheating, among otheroffences, an official said.

Sheikh, who has 62 cases registered against him, andanother gang member Arun Prakash Kharva, who has 48 criminalcases, have not been arrested as yet, the official said.

According to the police, members of Bichchhu gang wereinvolved in criminal activities including cases of murder,attempt to murder, kidnapping, loot, cheating, among others.

The police had recently arrested three members of thegang for allegedly robbing two persons in the city's Fatehgunjarea, it was stated.

In the past, several members of the gang have beendetained under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-SocialActivities (PASA) Act, which provides preventive detention ofhabitual offenders, on many occasions.

As per the crime branch, Sheikh has been detained ninetimes under the PASA Act.

Members of the gang have committed several crimes overthe last many years and created an environment of fear amongthe locals, the city brime branch said.

