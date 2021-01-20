Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-Spanish anti-doping agency loses appeal in data protection dispute

Spanish athletes investigated for doping could have their identities protected after Spain's High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the national anti-doping agency, ruling information on doping should be classified as health data. AEPSAD's investigation into the athlete, whose identity was protected in court documents, was eventually dismissed. The athlete claimed to have ingested the banned substance by mistakenly taking their child's medication.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:50 IST
Doping-Spanish anti-doping agency loses appeal in data protection dispute

Spanish athletes investigated for doping could have their identities protected after Spain's High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the national anti-doping agency, ruling information on doping should be classified as health data. The country's anti-doping agency, AEPSAD, was found to have breached data protection by Spain's data protection agency when it published the name of an athlete in an investigation into taking banned substances.

AEPSAD said it had not committed an infraction as it had published information about the athlete taking a banned substance, not their health, and appealed the ruling. But the court's administrative chamber rejected AEPSAD's appeal, declaring that the dictionary definition of health included the taking of substances to help the physical condition of any person, including athletes.

The chamber added that it had analysed Spanish, European Union and international law and concluded that information about doping constituted health information "without harming the fight against doping... to protect the integrity of sport". AEPSAD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling only affects athletes investigated in Spain and their identity would not necessarily be protected if they were investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). AEPSAD's investigation into the athlete, whose identity was protected in court documents, was eventually dismissed.

The athlete claimed to have ingested the banned substance by mistakenly taking their child's medication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

vaccine active substance reaches Mexico - minister

The first shipment of the active substance used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Mexico from Argentina, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.The two countries have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce ...

Admin taking innovative measures to overhaul sports ecosystem of J-K: LG

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a revolution in the sports sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the administration is taking innovative measures to overhaul the sports ecosystem of the union territory.He ...

Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have been ranked as the top five states in innovation in Niti Aayogs second Innovation Index released on Wednesday. The index, released by Niti Aayogs Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CE...

Trump leaves White House ahead of Biden's inauguration

Republican President Donald Trump left the White House on Wednesday after a tumultuous four years in office, hours before Democrat Joe Biden assumes the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021