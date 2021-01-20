Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bribery scam within CBI: Court sends agency's DSP, inspector to 5 day custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:12 IST
Bribery scam within CBI: Court sends agency's DSP, inspector to 5 day custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a CBI's deputy superintendent of police and an inspector, along with an advocate, all three arrested in connection with an alleged bribery scam within the agency, to five day custodial interrogation.

R K Rishi, DSP, Kapil Dhankad, inspector and advocate Manohar Malik, who were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with an alleged bribery ring run by them within the agency to help companies accused of siphoning off bank loan funds worth Rs 4,300 crore, were produced before Special Judge Anurag Sain.

The judge sent them to CBI custody, saying it was required for finding out the chain of linkage and conspiracy between them to help the prosecution in doing a fair investigation and to reach a logical conclusion.

“In my opinion, in order to unearth the conspiracy and to unveil the role of present accused persons along with other unknown accused persons, to find out the chain of linkage and conspiracy between the accused persons and also that the accused persons are to be confronted with the voluminous records, data messages/calls retrieved from their digital devices and incriminating documents which would help the prosecution in doing a fair investigation and to reach a logical conclusion, the accused persons are remanded to the police custody till January 25,” the judge said. The CBI produced the three accused persons before the judge at his residence and sought their seven day custodial interrogation.

The agency's demand for custodial interrogation was opposed by advocate Hemant Shah, appearing for the DSP, saying that he had already joined the investigation and their houses were searched.

According to the CBI, the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and compromised the integrity of investigation of certain CBI cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations.

The agency told the court that it required to interrogate the accused persons in its custody to identify and recover illegal gratification and its end use.

The CBI further said that there is a need to confront accused persons and suspects to find out the reason behind having the details of CBI cases in the possession of Rishi.

About the proceedings in the court, advocate Rahul Upadhyay, who appeared for one of the accused, said the agency also wanted to confront the accused persons with the data, messages and call details retrieved from their digital devices and with the official and unauthorised documents and other articles recovered from their premises, so that it could ascertain undue advantage obtained by Dhankad in cases being investigated by him.

The court directed the CBI to examine the accused persons medically every 24 hours and produce them before it on January 25.

The accused have been booked by the agency along with others for various offences punishable under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly ''compromising the integrity of investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa

Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the...

Trump vows to 'be back in some form' as tumultuous presidency ends

President Donald Trump left the White House and Washington for a final time as commander-in-chief on Wednesday after a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that caused 400,000 U.S. deat...

MD, General Manager of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in ACB net

The Managing Director ofTelangana State Warehousing Corporation along with anothersenior official were on Wednesday arrested here by the ACB forallegedly taking Rs 75,000 bribe.The MD and General Manager of the State WarehousingCorporation ...

FACTBOX-How Facebook, Twitter and others are girding for inauguration threats

Social media companies are under close scrutiny over their handling of misinformation and threats of violence tied to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, amid conflicting signals in far-right forums about possible at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021