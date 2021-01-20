vaccine active substance reaches Mexico - minister

The first shipment of the active substance used to make the AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Mexico from Argentina, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

The two countries have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine for eventual distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

