JNPT signs pact with CIDCO for developing infra for project affected persons at port area

JNPT would pay CIDCO the actual amount incurred by the latter towards cost of development of the land.CIDCO has agreed to complete the entire work within 36 months, the statement said.In addition to the transferring the 111 hectares of land, CIDCO will develop the required amenities and infrastructure as per the finalised layout which will be allotted to the JNPT project affected persons PAPs.JNPT will release the funds in instalments based on actual utilisation certificate issued by CIDCO from time to time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:49 IST
Representative image

The country's leading port JNPT on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the City and Industrial Development Corporation for the development of infrastructure for project affected persons at the port area.

''JNPT...has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for allotment of land under the 12.5 per cent scheme to JNPT Project Affected Persons (PAPs),'' it said in a statement.

As per the MoU, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust will transfer over 111 hectares of JNPT land to the state government for allotment to the project affected persons.

''CIDCO has agreed for the PMC (project management contract) charges at 5 per cent of the project cost,'' JNPT said. JNPT would pay CIDCO the actual amount incurred by the latter towards cost of development of the land.

CIDCO has agreed to complete the entire work within 36 months, the statement said.

In addition to the transferring the 111 hectares of land, CIDCO will develop the required amenities and infrastructure as per the finalised layout which will be allotted to the JNPT project affected persons (PAPs).

JNPT will release the funds in instalments based on actual utilisation certificate issued by CIDCO from time to time. It has also been agreed that till the infrastructure is handed over to local authority, CIDCO will be special planning authority for the area and will bear the cost of maintenance of the infrastructure.

Since the project is being funded by JNPT, the Government of Maharashtra has authorised CIDCO to execute the MoU and CIDCO will pass on the development charges from the PAPs to JNPT.

The allotment of land has been made transparent where CIDCO in coordination with JNPT has conducted five draws of lots through a computerised lottery system and so far 52 per cent PAPs have been issued a letter of intent by CIDCO.

JNPT said it firmly believes the remaining 48 per cent PAPs will soon participate in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

