Ornaments wrth crores robbed from jewellery store in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:44 IST
A group of unidentified men allegedly robbed ornaments worth crores from a jewellery store in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, police said on Wednesday.

The store was shut but the accused entered inside from the roof and escaped with the jewellery, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, ''On Wednesday at 11 am, the manager of the jewellery showroom called our SHO and informed about the burglary. The amount of jewellery has not been disclosed by the owner.'' On checking the CCTVs near the spot, one man was seen entering the store, he said.

The accused have not been identified yet, police said, adding they are ascertaining the number of accused and the sequence of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

