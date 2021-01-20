Delhi govt grants COVID relief assistance to over 400 labourers

The Delhi government has granted COVID-19 relief assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 407 construction workers, according to a statement on Wednesday.

''We urge all the construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board so that they receive all due benefits,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

More than 2,000 construction workers will also receive the relief amount in the coming weeks, the statement said.

The Delhi government was one of the first to grant relief disbursement to all the 39,600 workers who were registered with board in March, according to the statement. PTI VITHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)