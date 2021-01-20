COVID-19: Maha to withdraw sec 188 offences against violators

The Maharashtra government willwithdraw cases filed under section 188 of the IPC against theviolators of COVID-19 rules ''following judicial norms'', stateHome Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

He didn't assign any reason for announcing the pardon.

''The State Government will withdraw the offenses filedunder IPC Section 188 against violators amidst Covid 19following judicial norms,'' the home minister tweeted.

The coronavirus-induced rules came into force in Marchlast year.

Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code deals withdisobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants.

As per law, violators of this section can be punishedwith imprisonment of either description for a term which mayextend to six months, or with fine which may extend to onethousand rupees, or with both.

