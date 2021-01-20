Left Menu
PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:49 IST
Maharashtra: Pune cops save woman from committing suicide

A quick action by Pune Police savedthe life of a 30-year-old woman, who had left a post on socialmedia informing that she was taking her own life as she haslost her job, an official said on Wednesday.

The Damini squad of the police not only traced thewoman but later reunited her with her family members aftercounselling, he said.

According to the police, DCP Bachchan Singh hadreceived information on January 18 about a post on a socialmedia platform in which the woman announced her intention tocommit suicide and also apologised to her family members.

This information was then forwarded to Women'sGrievance Redressal Cell for further action, he said.

A woman police officer, who is associated with thecell, said the Damini squad swung into action and traced thewoman.

''During counselling, the woman told us that she wasthinking of taking her own life as she had lost her job. Shewas reunited with her family members,'' said the officer.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appreciatedthe police for their well-coordinated effort to save a life.

