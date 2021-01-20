Woman dies after consuming poison in UP; tries to kill 4-year-old son too

Left Menu
PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:54 IST
A woman on Wednesday allegedly tried to kill her four-year-old son by giving him some poisonous substance before consuming it herself in the Lalapur area here, police said.

While the woman died at a hospital during treatment, the condition of her son is stated to be serious, they said.

Soni, 30, consumed some poisonous substance after giving the same to her son Shani, Station House Officer, Lalapura, Durgvijay Singh said, adding the incident took place in Suhurapur village.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital, where the woman died during treatment while the condition of her son is stated to be critical, he said.

The woman's father Marri Nishad told police that his daughter was living at the parents’ place after a dispute with her husband.

She had given birth to a daughter last month and no one from the husband's family came to see her due to which she was upset, Nishad told police.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding a probe into the matter is on.

