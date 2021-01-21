Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muraleedharan urges Indian business community in Dubai to contribute to Make in India

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-01-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 02:43 IST
Muraleedharan urges Indian business community in Dubai to contribute to Make in India

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has appealed to the business leaders from the Indian community in Dubai to contribute to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes.

During an interaction with Indian business class at an event organised by the Consulate General of India on Wednesday, Muraleedharan, who is also the minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said the Narendra Modi government has successfully tackled the COVID-19 crisis.

He also applauded Indian businessmen and professionals in Dubai for strengthening the extra-ordinary relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India.

He lauded the support extended by the business community and various professional groups during the COVID-19 crisis in terms of providing air tickets to the needy, food, medical aid and other logistical support.

Muraleedharan also said that while the UAE government's support was crucial in the successful implementation of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, the support and coordination of the business community and social organisations with the embassy and consulate was equally important. Muraleedharan urged them to come forward to make the programme of upskilling and training of blue-collar workers -- inaugurated by him at the DPS School here -- a grand success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecomms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.The president wrote a very generous letter, Biden told reporters at the White House. Because it was private, I wont talk about...

Global sport hails new Biden-Harris administration

Sports trailblazers Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Lewis Hamilton were among those hailing the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, saying they hoped the new administration can foster ...

UNHCR chief welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection

Long a strong advocate for refugees, Mr. Biden has made important commitments to restoring the US refugee resettlement programme and ensuring that human rights and humanitarian values are at the centre of the US asylum system, the UN High...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021