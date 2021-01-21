Left Menu
World Bank, IMF agree to hold April meetings online due to COVID-19 risks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 04:07 IST
The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have agreed to hold their spring meetings, planned for April 5-11, online instead of in person due to continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, they said in joint statement.

The meetings usually bring some 10,000 government officials, journalists, business people and civil society representatives from across the world to a tightly-packed two-block area of Washington that houses their headquarters.

This will be the third of the institutions' semiannual meetings to be held virtually due to the pandemic.

