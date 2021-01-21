Left Menu
Standing Committee on Defence evaluates security preparedness in Arabian Sea

A sixteen-member Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jual Oram visited Goa Naval Area on Tuesday to evaluate operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including coastal security.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:11 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A sixteen-member Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jual Oram visited Goa Naval Area on Tuesday to evaluate operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including coastal security. The visit of the SCOD was part of its on-the-spot study on the 'State of present operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including Coastal Security'. The delegation was received by the Flag Officer Commanding, Goa Naval Area and a briefing on the preparedness of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea was given by the Western Naval Command.

On Wednesday, the committee visited Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka to view the development of Project Seabird. It was also briefed about the modernisation of Karwar naval ship repair yard and the capabilities of Indian Naval Ship Vikramaditya. The SCOD also watched a demonstration at the ship lift facility and made a field tour of the naval harbour for the assessment of marine infrastructure being developed as part of Project Seabird Phase II-A. (ANI)

