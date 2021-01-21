Left Menu
Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' meeting with govt, Biden's inauguration ceremony make headlines

Tenth round of talks between farmer unions and government over the Central agri laws and Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony were widely covered in Urdu newspapers in their Thursday editions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:02 IST
Visual from farmers' meeting in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Tenth round of talks between farmer unions and government over the Central agri laws and Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony were widely covered in Urdu newspapers in their Thursday editions. Inquilab: The newspaper reported that the Narendra Modi government offered to suspend farm laws in a step aimed at ending the ongoing deadlock with farmers. The newspaper also added that the farmers have rejected amendments in farm laws but assured the government to look at their proposal.

The Urdu daily also covered the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, who was sworn in as 46th President of the United States. Rashtriya Sahara: The publication displayed Biden's inauguration ceremony on its page one and said it marks an end to Donald Trump's regime.

The Urdu daily also reported about farmers' meetings with the government on its page one. It said farmers have assured that they will consider a proposal by the Centre over the farm laws. It highlighted that the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea by the Centre against the proposed tractor rally on January 26. A story with the headline "2.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines dispatched to Bhutan, Maldives" also figured on the front page. India has sent doses of coronavirus vaccine to neighbouring countries of Bhutan and Maldives.

Hindustan Express: The Urdu daily published the story on farmers' meeting with the government as its lead news story. It reported that the next round of talks will be held on January 22.

