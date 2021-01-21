3 BJP activists arrested for raising 'goli maro...' slogan in Bengal

Three BJP activistsincluding its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahuhave been arrested for allegedly raising 'goli maro...' (shootthe traitors) slogan at a roadshow of party leader SuvenduAdhikari here, police said on Thursday.

Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan ata party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district onWednesday, following which district police registered a suomotu case and arrested them late at night, an officer said.

The three arrested persons will be produced at a courtduring the day, he said.

The activists, who were trailing the truck carryingAdhikari along with Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and RajyaSabha member Swapan Dasgupta, had allegedly raised the sloganholding BJP flags and the Tricolour in Rathtala area here.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that theparty does not endorse the slogan raised by the participantsholding the BJP flag.

