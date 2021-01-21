Left Menu
SC grants bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in drugs racket case

Updated: 21-01-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:16 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in the drugs racket case. A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph set aside the November 3, last year order of the Karnataka High Court refusing to grant bail to Dwivedi and others in the case registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Karnataka Police had arrested Dwivedi and others in September last year in the case.

