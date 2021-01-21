China concerned over locked Twitter account of its United States embassy

China concerned over locked Twitter account of its United States embassyReuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:15 IST
China is concerned over news that social network Twitter has locked the account of its embassy in the United States, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Chinese authorities were confused by the move, foreign minisry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.
On Thursday, Twitter said it locked the account over a message that defended China's policies in its far western region of Xinjiang, saying it had violated the U.S. firm's policy against "dehumanization".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier
China steps up COVID-19 measures as local infections rise
China steps up COVID measures near Beijing as local infections rise
NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy
China steps up COVID restrictions near Beijing as local infections rise