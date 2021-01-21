Maha: Thane man gets 10 years RI for raping minor niece

A district court here sentenced a62-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment forrepeatedly raping his minor niece in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict.

District judge (special POCSO Act) S P Gondhalekar onWednesday found the accused guilty of charges under relevantsections of the IPC and Protection of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on theaccused, additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said.

The prosecution informed the court that the accused,who is an autorickshaw driver, used to frequent the home ofthe victim then a Class 9 student in Rabodi.

Once when the victim had headed out for tuitionclasses, the accused met her on the way and took her to ahotel in Mumbra, where he raped her, the prosecution state.

The accused threatened and raped her on at least fouroccasions in April and May 2014, it was stated.

Taking a serious view of the case, the courtconvicted the accused and sentenced him to 10 years ofrigorous imprisonment.

