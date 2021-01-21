Police: Explosions rock central Baghdad, at least 6 dead

Police: Explosions rock central Baghdad, at least 6 deadPTI | Baghdad | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:00 IST
Police officials say explosions have hit Iraq's capital killing at least six people and wounding at least 25 others.
The officials said twin explosions hit a commercial center in central Baghdad. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was material damage.
