French state ready to help Eurostar, in talks with UK over matter - minister

The French state is ready to help Eurostar - whose business has been hit hard by COVID-19 travel restrictions - and is in talks with the British government over the matter, French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Eurostar runs the London to Paris and London to Brussels rail services that go under the Channel Tunnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)