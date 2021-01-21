Boy set ablaze by father for delay over getting beedis dies

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI): A 10-year-old boy, who wasbattling for life after his father allegedly set him ablaze,died at a hospital here, police said on Thursday.

He was set on fire on the night of January 17 as hisfather was angry with him for delay in getting beedis from ashop and also for not focussing on his studies, police earliersaid.

The boy, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was shiftedto a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to hisinjuries on Wednesday night, a police official said.

The father, an alcoholic, allegedly set him on fireat their house after pouring turpentine oil and using aburning matchstick from which he lit his beedi, police said.

He was subsequently arrested and is currently underjudicial custody and lodged in a jail here, police added.

