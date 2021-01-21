Left Menu
Govt denied permission to hold tractor rally on Delhi's outer ring road, says farmer leader

Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union on Thursday that the Central government has said that the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day can not be conducted on Delhi's outer ring road due to security reasons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:24 IST
Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal after meeting with police officials in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union on Thursday that the Central government has said that the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day can not be conducted on Delhi's outer ring road due to security reasons. His remarks came after attending a meeting between farmers and Delhi Police over the tractor rally against the three agriculture laws.

"The Central government has said that tractor parade on Republic Day can not be conducted on Delhi's outer ring road, due to security reasons. We are clear that we will conduct a tractor parade there only. After tomorrow's meeting with Centre, we will hold another meeting with police" said Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union. The police officials said that the outer ring road is "very sensitive" and they would have allowed the parade if it would be held on Republic Day. However, the farmers are determined to hold their rally at the proposed site only.

"To ensure the smooth conduction of the Republic Day parade is the job of the Delhi Police and we are committed to its consummation. We can't talk of any specific measures still," Manish Agrawal, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police (Traffic) said. The meeting was held at the Singhu border to discuss the route and arrangements for the tractor rally.

"Farmers from across the country will come to Delhi and hold the scheduled tractor rally. I believe that the government will soon realize get some sense and we will do our parade," said Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. On Wednesday, farmer leaders discussed the route and arrangements at a meeting with top police brass at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi for their rally against the agriculture laws.

The Supreme Court earlier declined to entertain the Centre's plea against the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, saying it is the matter for the police to decide. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde, said police have the authority to deal with the issues pertaining to the proposed tractor rally.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(ANI)

