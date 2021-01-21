Man kills wife, later commits suicide in Ghaziabad
A man accused of killing his wife allegedly committed suicide at Patla town of Niwari police station area here, police said on Thursday. According to police, Manoj took his wife, Komal, to see a doctor on Wednesday as she was not feeling well. While returning from the clinic, Manoj took Komal to a field and bludgeoned her to death. The man later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said, adding that his body was found Thursday morning. An FIR was lodged at the Niwari Police Station following a complaint by Komal's brother Harish. Harish alleged that Manoj ''doubted Komal's character'' and often tortured her. PTI CORR SRY
