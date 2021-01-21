Left Menu
Mumbai: NCB seizes over 12 kg of drugs, firearm from home lab

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:44 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) has seized over 12 kg of narcotic drugs and a firearmduring a raid at a home laboratory in Dongri area of southMumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Three persons, including gangster Parvez Khan aliasChinku Pathan, a henchman of fugitive Underworld don DawoodIbrahim, have been arrested in connection with the drugnetwork, the official said.

In the raids, which have been on since Wednesday, theNCB's zonal Mumbai unit busted a drug laboratory in Dongri andrecovered over 12 kg of narcotics, Rs 2.18 crore in cash andan automatic revolver, he said.

Based on specific information, an NCB team led byZonal Director Sameer Wankhede had on Wednesday arrested Khanfrom his residence in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, he said.

The agency recovered 52.2 gm of mephedrone and a 9 mmpistol from Khan's residence, he said.

Following further probe, the NCB team raided the homeof Khan's associate Arif Bhujwala at Noor Manzil Building inDongri on Wednesday evening, he said.

During the raid, the team found that Bhujwala wasoperating a clandestine laboratory from his home and seized5.69 kg of mephedrone (MD), 1 kg of methamphetamine and 6.12kg of ephedrine, the official said.

A huge stash of packing materials, utensils, weighingmachines and other apparatus used in manufacturing of drugswas also recovered, he said, adding that efforts to nabBhujwala are underway.

Apart from Khan, the NCB has nabbed his associateZakir Hussain Fazal Huk and Rahul Kumar Verma, a DJ and rapperfrom Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, the officialsaid.

The NCB is also probing illegal diversion of ephedrineas it has been found such a large quantity, he said.

According to the probe agency, mephedrone (MD), alsoknown as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic, is a syntheticstimulant drug usually used as party and play drugs.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictivestimulant that affects the central nervous system, and is alsoknown as meth, blue, ice, and crystal, it was stated.

Ephedrine is a controlled substance whose manufacture,sale, distribution is subject to licensing and is used inmedicines.

