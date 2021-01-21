Maha: Kidnapped teenage girl rescued, accused held

A 17-year-old girl, who wasallegedly kidnapped from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane inNovember 2020, has been rescued from Ahmednagar district inthe state, police said on Thursday.

Her kidnapper, identified as Sagar Shendephal (25),has been arrested, they said.

The girl was rescued on Wednesday following a tip-off,senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Thane city police's crimebranch unit-I said.

''The girl from Mumbra was kidnapped on November 29last year. An offence under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) wasregistered based on the complaint filed by her parents at theMumbra police station,'' he said.

''Recently, the crime branch got a tip off that thevictim was found with the man, who had allegedly kidnappedher, at an eatery in Shegaon of Ahmednagar,'' he added.

Accordingly, a police team rushed to Shegaon andrescued the minor and held the kidnapper.

Another police official said that the accused workedas a waiter at the eatery and told others that the girl washis uncle's daughter and they have got married recently.

She was also employed at the eatery as a cook, theofficial said.

The girl has been reunited with her parents, policesaid.

