Kejriwal chairs meeting to review status of JJ cluster rehabilitation plan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday conducted a meeting with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), to review the status of the on-going Jhuggi-Jhopdi (JJ) clusters under 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:14 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday conducted a meeting with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), to review the status of the on-going Jhuggi-Jhopdi (JJ) clusters under 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana'. He instructed the officials to allot the flats, which have been constructed for the economically weaker section (EWS) and slum dwellers, as soon as possible, according to a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi urban development minister and DUSIB vice-chairperson Satyendar Jain, along with other Delhi government officials and DUSIB board members. The DUSIB officials informed the CM that a total of 9,315 house inventories are in ready-to-move condition for 14 identified JJ clusters. Out of these 9,315 house inventories, 7,400 houses have been proposed in Bhalswa Jahangirpuri area for seven identified JJ clusters, 1,060 houses have been proposed in Sultanpuri area for four identified JJ clusters, and 855 houses have been proposed in Bawana area for three identified JJ clusters, as per the release.

A total of 19,060 houses have to be constructed under a separate category of the project. In the previous meetings, it was decided that the construction project will be held in two phases and the flats for EWS will be constructed on a vacant land belonging to DUSIB. The 89,400 houses will be constructed in three phases.

In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be constructed by 2022. In the second phase of the project, 18,000 houses will be constructed and in the third phase, 30,000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi. "We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people is completed within its due timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

The poor families and slum dwellers will be provided affordable flats by the Delhi government under the 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan' policy of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. (ANI)

