Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portfolio allocation leads to 'unhappiness' among some Karnataka ministers

Troubles appeared to be mounting for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as some senior ministers are apparently unhappy after reallocation of portfolios on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:36 IST
Portfolio allocation leads to 'unhappiness' among some Karnataka ministers
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Troubles appeared to be mounting for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as some ministers are apparently unhappy after reallocation of portfolios on Thursday. The Chief Minister had expanded his cabinet last week. Sources said some ministers are unhappy with portfolio allocation.

While JC Madhuswamy has lost his cabinet and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, Dr K Sudhakar has lost portfolio of Medical Education. A close aide of Madhuswamy said he "is threatening to resign" after his portfolio was taken.

Basavaraja Bommai, a close aide of Yediyurappa who already has Home portfolio, has been given additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs. Madhuswamy has been given Kannada, Culture and Medical Education portfolios. Sources said Madhuswamy, who was earlier in Janata Dal (Secular) has been "punished for not following guidelines and instructions" given by the Chief Minister. They said he had "differences" with the Chief Minister on some issues.

Yediyurappa has attempted a balancing act in portfolio allocation to soothe tempers of senior BJP leaders. He has retained Finance and Energy portfolios and also holds charge of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Lingayat leader Murugesh Nirani had expectations of getting some high profile portfolio. He has been given Mines and Minerals portfolio. Eight-time MLA Umesh Katti has got Food and Civil Supplies portfolio which was earlier with K Gopalaiah.

Senior MLA Arvind Limbavali has got Forest portfolio which was with Anand Singh. According to sources, Limbavali had expected BDA or Urban Development portfolio. Sources said ministers who are not satisfied with their portfolios may create problems for Yediyurappa. On his part, the Chief Minister is meeting them to allay their concerns.

The Chief Minister had said earlier this month that all MLAs should concentrate on the development of the state and not make baseless allegations if they do not get a ministerial berth. Legislators MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Angara S had taken oath as ministers on January 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fiorentina sign Russia forward Kokorin from Spartak

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Spartak Moscows Russia forward Alexander Kokorin on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Russian club said in a statement httpsspartak.comnews2021-01-21-spartakifiorentinadogovorilisotransferekokorina ...

Nepal and Bangladesh receive coronavirus vaccines sent by India

India on Thursday delivered two million doses of Covisheild vaccines to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance as it prepares to send similar supplies to Myanmar and Seychelles.It is learnt that a consignment cont...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market gradually healing; housing, manufacturing power ahead

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased modestly last week as the COVID-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January. De...

Maha: IT engineer wins Gram Panchayat polls in Latur

At a time when most youngsters optfor cushy, high-paying corporate jobs, a 22-year-old ITengineer chose to contest the Gram Panchayat elections and wonin Maharashtras Latur district.Sandhya Gautam Sonkamble won the recently-held GramPanchay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021