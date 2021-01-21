Left Menu
1 more held in Pantheerankavu UAPA for Maoist links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one more person named Vijith Vijayan in connection with the Pantheerankavu UAPA case for alleged Maoist links.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one more person named Vijith Vijayan in connection with the Pantheerankavu UAPA case for alleged Maoist links. According to officials, the NIA's Kochi unit has arrested Vijayan (27) from Kalpetta in Wayanad district. NIA will bring him to its Kochi office soon.

In this case, two youths, Allen Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal were arrested by Kerala police in 2019 November for allegedly holding a secretive Maoist meeting outside a petty shop in Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode in Kerala. NIA took over the probe in December 2019 and later filed a charge sheet in the case.

Earlier this month, the High Court had given a direction to the NIA Court to complete the trial within one year. Thwaha Fasal and Allan Shuhaib were arrested by the Kerala police in November 2019 under the UAPA alleging that they were supporting proscribed Maoist groups, which have been declared as terrorist organizations. The NIA took over the case later. (ANI)

