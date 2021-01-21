Left Menu
COVID-19: India records 15,223 more cases; nearly 10 lakhs vaccinated

As many as 15,223 more COVID-19 cases were reported in India, taking the country's caseload to 1,06,10,883 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 15,223 more COVID-19 cases were reported in India, taking the country's caseload to 1,06,10,883 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) said. A total of 19,965 discharges and 151 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. At present, the active COVID infections in the country stand at 1,92,308 while the death toll mounted to 1,52,869.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,93,47,782 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 20, of which 7,80,835 samples were tested on Wednesday. The Health Ministry said that today up to 6 pm around 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 27 States and UTs. As on January 21 till 6 pm 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated and 18,159 vaccine sessions have been held.

The total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 145. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic. It reported 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 discharges, and 52 deaths today. The total cases in Maharashtra stand at 20,00,878 while the death toll reached to 50,634. As many as 6,334 new coronavirus cases, 6,229 recoveries and 21 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 69,771. Death toll in the state has reached 3,545.

Delhi reported 227 more cases and 8 deaths. Total cases in the state are 6,33,276 and death toll are 10,782. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 674 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count to 9,34,252. As many as 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday during inoculation drive in 27 states and UTs, taking the total number of beneficiaries who received jab to nearly 10 lakh, said Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry also said that enhancement has been made in CoWIN software (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) to strengthen the process of vaccination. "The provisional figures for today, up to 6 pm - vaccination sessions were organised in 27 states and UTs and a total of 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. Till 6 pm of January 21, a total of 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID across the country for which a total of 18,159 sessions has been held," Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry said during a press conference here.

The Health Ministry informed about the enhancement in CoWIN software. "Creation of more session sites, more sessions per site and change in site locations now allowed. Planning and scheduling of the sessions for the entire week enabled. For enhanced safety of the beneficiaries, tagging of contraindications is being enabled in the vaccinator module," Agnani said. India on Thursday dispatched its gift of Covishield vaccines to Bangladesh and Nepal. Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet, "Next stop Bangladesh! Consignment of Indian made Covid vaccines takes off for Bangladesh!"

A total of 2 million doses of the Covishield vaccine, by Serum Institute of India, has been dispatched from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Dhaka in Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

