Woman strangled by friend in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:27 IST
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by two persons, including her friend, and her body dumped near a canal in Haryana's Palwal district on Thursday, police said.

Ritu and Jyoti hailed from a village in Hodal and were studying in separate colleges, Chandhat police station incharge Ram Chander said.

Jyoti had told Pawan earlier that a relative of Ritu had allegedly harassed her a few years back. She said Ritu knew about it and they had developed some enmity over the matter, following which the two hatched a conspiracy to kill her, the official said.

Pawan told Jyoti to ask Ritu to accompany to her college in the morning. As the two were waiting for a vehicle, Pawan arrived there in an autorickshaw and all three boarded the vehicle, according to Chander.

Pawan told the autorickshaw driver that he had some work along the way and they got down from the vehicle near a canal. The two suspects then took Ritu to a spot, strangulated her and dumped her body near the canal, the inspector said.

When the autorickshaw driver got suspicious as only two returned, Pawan told him that Ritu had fallen unconscious after taking some drugs and she would join them later on her own, the officer said.

After reaching the destination, they paid him extra money and told him not to reveal anything to anyone. However, the auto driver narrated the incident to a nearby police booth, Chander said.

Jyoti has been arrested, while Pawan is on the run. A murder case has been registered against them, he added. PTI SUNHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

