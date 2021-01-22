Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death. The two had been convicted in August by a sharia court in Nigeria's northern, mainly Muslim state of Kano.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:10 IST
Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.

The two had been convicted in August by a sharia court in Nigeria's northern, mainly Muslim state of Kano. Teenager Omar Farouq was accused of making blasphemous comments during an argument, while Yahaya Aminu Sharif was accused of having shared a blasphemous message on WhatsApp. Appeal judges at the secular branch of the state's high court ruled that Farouq should be acquitted because he was a minor who had not had adequate legal representation. They said he was 17 at the time of his sentencing and not 13 as stated in previous hearings.

In the case of Sharif, the conviction was quashed and the case sent back to the sharia court. "Their lives will never be the same again," said Kola Alapinni, a defence lawyer representing both defendants. He said it would not be safe for Farouq to remain in Kano, while Sharif was likely to remain in custody until his retrial was heard.

Protesters in Kano destroyed Sharif's home last year, forcing his family to flee. Farouq's parents disassociated themselves from him due to the shame caused by the case, according to Alapinni, who said the boy's uncle was the only relative to have been in regular contact with the legal team. SHARIA 'HERE TO STAY'

The convictions were condemned last year by rights groups and the United Nations. The head of Poland's Auschwitz Memorial had said he and others would volunteer to each serve a month of Farouq's prison sentence. Nigeria is roughly evenly split between a predominantly Muslim north and mainly Christian south. Sharia, Islamic religious law, is applied in 12 of Nigeria's 36 states.

The convictions sparked a debate about sharia, which the defendants' lawyers argued was incompatible with Nigeria's secular constitution. Lawan Musa Abdullahi, Kano state's justice commissioner, said that as part of its decision-making, the court had ruled that "the sharia penal code here in Kano state is here to stay".

The debate about the role of sharia continued on Kano's streets on Thursday. "It concerns Islamic law and not any other law," said businessman Muhammad Salihu, arguing that secular courts should not hear appeals against sharia convictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of t...

U.S. House could send Trump impeachment charge to Senate as soon as Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives could as early as Friday send an impeachment charge accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection to the Senate, which must decide his fate and whether to block him from seeking office aga...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden inauguration

Wall Streets main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.The number of Americans f...

Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, won bipartisan support from senators at a Thursday confirmation hearing, where he said it was possible new gas tax revenue could fund infras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021