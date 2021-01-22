Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico stops truck carrying migrants from Central America

Nearly 130 migrants from Central America were discovered in the back of a shipping truck in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Thursday after officials heard pounding and screams for help, Mexico's National Guard said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 02:25 IST
Mexico stops truck carrying migrants from Central America

Nearly 130 migrants from Central America were discovered in the back of a shipping truck in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Thursday after officials heard pounding and screams for help, Mexico's National Guard said. The driver of the truck was pulled over for not using a seatbelt on a highway in the southern part of Veracruz, the National Guard said in a statement.

After hearing cries for help, officials opened the back of the vehicle to find 128 men, women and children crowded in "inhuman conditions" that were inadequate to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the statement. It added that the driver had been arrested.

The incident occurred days after the latest major U.S.-bound caravan of nearly 8,000 migrants was broken up by officials in Guatemala after it crossed into the country from Honduras. A Reuters witness who spoke with the migrants traveling on the truck in Veracruz said they were not part of the caravan.

Thousands of people from Central America have been trying to travel north after back-to-back hurricanes in November displaced more than half a million people in the region, according to data from the International Organization for Migration. Many were hoping to reach the U.S. border after Wednesday's inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who acted swiftly on his first day in office to dismantle several of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

Guatemalan security officials, after some clashes with a large group of migrants camped on a highway, returned thousands of people back to Honduras and El Salvador on buses this week. Some migrants from the caravan said they fled security forces and fanned out into the mountains of Guatemala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a waiver on Thursday that helps clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary despite having retired as an army general in 2016. The House approved the...

Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks

U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, his first full day in office, with steps to expand testing and vaccinations and increase mask-wearing. At a White House event,...

Judge gives preliminary approval to $641 million Flint, Michigan, water settlement

A federal judge in Michigan on Thursday gave preliminary approval to a 641 million partial settlement of lawsuits filed by victims of the Flint water crisis against the state, according to a court document. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy w...

Children of Incan nobles found entombed in Peru after 500 years

Tombs containing the remains of two children thought to have belonged to the Incan societal elite have been discovered by a group of experts in northern Peru in the boundaries of a 500-year-old archaeological site, the leader of the team th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021