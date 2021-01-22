France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries

France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countriesReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-01-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 04:32 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries, his office said on Thursday.
Cross-border workers and land transportation will be exempt from that obligation, the French presidency added. The test will have to be carried out no later than 72 hours before departure, it said after a video summit of EU leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
