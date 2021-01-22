Japan govt says no truth to report of possible Olympics cancellation

There is no truth to a report about the possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Manabu Sakai, a government spokesman, told reporters on Friday, denying a newspaper report that the event would be called off.

The Times reported on Friday that Japan's government had privately concluded the already-delayed Tokyo Olympics would be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

