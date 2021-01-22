UP-based company moves SC seeking direction to implement farm laws

Supporting the three agriculture laws, an Aligarh-based company has moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate direction to the Central government and Uttar Pradesh government to implement the new farm Acts. The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by the Ramway Foods Limited's Director through their lawyer, Dhananjay K Garg.

Under the prevailing system, due to the non-implementation of the legislations, the petitioners are facing various hardships and difficulties, said the plea. The petitioner sought a direction from the Apex Court that a representative of the petitioner, being the major stakeholders, may be included as a panel member in the Committee constituted by Supreme Court in its order of January 12, 2021.

The plea was filed before the Apex Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India by the petitioner, who is running Roller Flour Mills in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner moved the Apex Court for the enforcement of its fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 (1) (g) and 21 of the Constitution of India.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

