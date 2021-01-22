Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN envoy: Central African Republic risks setback from rebels

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 09:37 IST
UN envoy: Central African Republic risks setback from rebels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic warned Thursday that the country risks a setback in efforts to restore peace because of rebel attacks and called for "a substantial increase" of UN peacekeepers to protect civilians and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid.

Mankeur Ndiaye told the UN Security Council that a new coalition of rebel groups known as the Coalition of Patriots for Change has launched an offensive attacking "any display of state power, whether it be officials or members of security forces." He said ambushes by coalition fighters have killed seven UN peacekeepers in recent weeks.

"The situation is tense on the ground," he said, and there has been an escalation of violence that preceded the December 27 presidential election, which saw the re-election of President Faustin Archange Touadera.

Former President Francois Bozize and his allies have been accused of inciting the violence, which erupted after the constitutional court rejected his candidacy in December.

Last week, rebels opposed to Touadera's re-election tried to invade the capital, Bangui, the first attack of its kind in nearly eight years. Security forces backed by U.N. peacekeepers ultimately repelled the attack, which was blamed on Bozize and his allies.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-communal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power from Bozize after long claiming marginalization. Resistance to Seleka's rule eventually led to Muslims being targeted en masse, with some beaten to death, mosques destroyed and tens of thousands forced from the capital in 2014.

Ndiaye told the council that the armed groups "seem to be ever more aggressive on the ground," and "the situation is aggravated by a weak chain of command" in the country's security forces.

"We need ... a substantial increase of uniformed troops in the (UN) mission," Ndiaye said. "The police and the penal administration must be strengthened in order to give us greater mobility." He said the U.N. force, known as MINUSCA, "has a limited response capability" and lacks drones, attack helicopters and the ability to bolster special forces. "And this affects our capacity for action and rapid reaction,'' he said.

The U.N. has sent some peacekeepers from South Sudan to Central African Republic, and Ndiaye said they will be needed for several months. He also urged that as many additional peacekeepers from South Sudan as possible be sent in.

In his remarks to the council, Ndiaye didn't mention how many additional troops he seeks for MINUSCA. But in his written statement circulated by the U.N. he said that to meet the new threat he needs 3,000 more peacekeepers, which would raise the ceiling for peacekeepers to 14,650.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ADB and Jointown partner to expand pharmaceutical distribution facilities in PRC

The Asian Development Bank ADB and Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Jointown today signed an agreement for a private-sector loan of up to 30 million 37 million to expand pharmaceutical distribution facilities in the Peoples Republic...

Sailing-Ainslie may look to scratch Sunday race if Challenger Series final spot secured

INEOS Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie said he will have to decide whether to take on Luna Rossa again on Sunday or propose the race be scratched if they have already secured a spot in the Challenger Series final by beating the Italians a day ea...

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it would block its search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with a new code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for the right to use their content. Googles threat esca...

SVP Global Q3 Results exceeds Expectations, Consolidated QoQ PAT up 35%

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- SVP Global Ventures Limited has declared its unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Nine month ended December 31, 2020Consolidated Result Highlights Revenue for Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 371 crs as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021