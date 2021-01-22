One journalist killed another injured in road accident

One journalist was killed andanother was seriously injured in a road accident in thesouthern part of the city's Anwar Shah Road in the early hoursof Friday, police said.

Soham Mallick was killed and Mayukhranjan Ghosh wasseriously injured when the bike they were riding skidded andhit a roadside tree near Lords More in Lake Gardens area ataround 4.15 AM, they said.

Both Soham and Mayukhranjan work in the news desk ofan upcoming vernacular news channel.

''Soham was declared brought dead while Mayukhranjan isundergoing treatment at the ICCU of the SSKM Hospital. He hasslipped into a coma and his condition is quite critical,'' asenior doctor at the hospital said.

A police officer said there are scanning the CCTVfootage of the area to find out whether the bike actuallyskidded or was hit by any unknown vehicle causing the mishap.

