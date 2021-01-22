Six buried alive in J'khand as roof of mine collapses

At least six people were buriedalive in Jharkhand's Koderma district when the roof of a micamine caved in, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Two bodies have been retrieved so far and efforts areunderway to trace the others, Koderma Superintendent of Police(SP) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

According to the SP, around eight people werecollecting mica scraps in Phulwariya area of Koderma onThursday evening, when the roof of the mine collapsed.

Two of them were rescued by locals who gathered at thesite of the incident hearing their cries, while thewhereabouts of the other six could not be ascertained.

The two, who have been rescued, are undergoingtreatment at a local hospital, Waquarib said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)