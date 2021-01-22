Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kidnapped medical student rescued, 3 held after gunfight: UP STF   '

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:06 IST
Kidnapped medical student rescued, 3 held after gunfight: UP STF   '

A medical student who was kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on January 18 for ransom has been rescued and three people, including a doctor who allegedly plotted the conspiracy, arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused were held following an exchange of gunfire at the Zero Point here on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway while the trio was in a car, the police said.

“The abducted student, Gaurav Haldhar, was rescued safely from the car in the joint operation by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) and the Gonda Police,” according to an official statement.

Haldhar, a resident of Kashipur in the Payagpur area of Bahraich district, is pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) from the SCPM College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Haripur in Gonda and was residing in the hostel.

The trio has been identified as mastermind Dr. Abhishek Singh, who has a BAMS degree from an institute in Bengaluru, Nitesh Bihari and Mohit Singh, the STF said. The accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 70 lakh from Haldhar's father over a phone call, a day after the student's kidnapping, prompting his family to approach the police.

Haldhar was honey-trapped by a woman known to the conspiracy's mastermind and she had called him for a meeting in Gonda on January 18 but instead he was kidnapped and brought to Delhi by the accused, according to the STF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation

Japan stood firm on Friday on its commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied reports of a possible cancellation but the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a global pandemic. Though mu...

Rape case against Maha DySP after colleague's complaint

An offence has been registeredagainst a Deputy Superintendent of Police DySP inMaharashtra after a woman police officer accused him of rapeon the pretext of marriage, an official said on Friday.The alleged incident came to light when the vi...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down its operations, the company confirmed on Fr...

Karan Deol warns against fake Twitter account in his name

Actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name.Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021