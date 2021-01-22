Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria alleges 'Israeli aggression' in Hama, four dead

Friday's strikes, if confirmed, would be the first after President Joe Biden took office as Israel waits to gauge whether its biggest ally will review its strong support under Trump. "At about four o'clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate," Syrian state media said, citing a military source.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:55 IST
Syria alleges 'Israeli aggression' in Hama, four dead

Syrian air defences confronted early on Friday "an Israeli aggression" in the region of Hama that killed four people from the same family, state media said.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria in recent years against suspected Iranian military deployments or arms transfers to Tehran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas and stepped up attacks in the final weeks of U.S. President Donald Trump's rule. Friday's strikes, if confirmed, would be the first after President Joe Biden took office as Israel waits to gauge whether its biggest ally will review its strong support under Trump.

"At about four o'clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate," Syrian state media said, citing a military source. "Our air defences confronted the enemy's missiles and downed most of them," the source said, without detailing the nature of the targets.

The Israeli military declined to comment. A father, mother and their two children were killed in the strikes, and four other civilians were wounded, while three houses were destroyed, the Syrian military source said.

In previous statements, Israel has described its Syria strikes as necessary to protect its northern front from Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'

The Kremlin said that nationwide protests planned for Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were illegal and were being promoted by people it called provocateurs.Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most pro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as gloomy data takes shine off U.S. stimulus hopes

Global shares slipped off record highs on Friday as gloomy data reminded investors of the struggles facing the economic recovery, curbing a rally fuelled by hopes of U.S. stimulus by newly inaugurated President Joe Biden. Sentiment in Europ...

Unlike other political parties, BJP has 'neta', 'niyat' to take it forward: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the party has a leader and intention to take it forward unlike other political parties, which he accused of being dynastic.He said parivarvaad dynastic politics can be found in all political parties ex...

UK says no decision on payment for positive COVID-19 tests

The British government has taken no decision on whether to pay 500 pounds 683 to everyone in England who tests positive for COVID-19, environment minister George Eustice said on Friday. Newspapers cited a policy paper which they said showed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021