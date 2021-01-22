Maha: Man held for harassing women staffers of RTO Thane

A man has been arrested forallegedly harassing women employees of the Regional TransportOffice (RTO) in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said onFriday.

The police on Wednesday nabbed Sharad Dhumal undersection 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult themodesty of a woman) and other relevant provisions of the IPCand IT Act, inspector Vaishali Raskar of Wagle Estate policestation said.

According to the police, the accused filed several RTIapplications to pressurise the staff, harassed them on socialmedia and passed lewd remarks.

Fed up of his constant harassment, the women staffersapproached the Vishaka Committee and when the accused didn'tturn up despite summons, he was arrested, the official said.

The accused was presented in the local court, where hewas ordered to be released on bail, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)