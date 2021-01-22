Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre seeks time from Delhi HC to file reply on Birju Maharaj's plea against eviction notice

The Central government on Friday sought time from the Delhi High Court to file a reply on renowned Kathak artist Pandit Birju Maharaj's petition against the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' decision directing him to vacate the government allotted accommodation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:06 IST
Centre seeks time from Delhi HC to file reply on Birju Maharaj's plea against eviction notice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Friday sought time from the Delhi High Court to file a reply on renowned Kathak artist Pandit Birju Maharaj's petition against the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' decision directing him to vacate the government allotted accommodation. Meanwhile, three other artists including Padma Shri Awardee, Bharati Shivaji and V Jayarama Rao, and Banarasi Rao withdrew their petitions.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh adjourned the hearing on Maharaj's petition for further hearing on April 19. In the last hearing, the Delhi High Court has stayed the notice issued by the Centre to Maharaj asking him to vacate the government premises allowed to him by December 31, 2020.

According to the petitioner, Maharaj, he was allotted a Government accommodation on account of his accomplishments. By virtue of the impugned notices, he has been communicated that the said allotment stands cancelled and he has been asked to vacate the premises by December 31, 2020. Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, who appeared for Maharaj has submitted similar notices were that issued to other artists, who were allotted government accommodations and out of them, several had already approached the court and got stays on those notices issued to them.

Three aggrieved artists Bharati Shivaji, V Jayarama Rao and Banarasi Rao had approached the Delhi High Court challenging notice to vacate the accommodation allowed to them. They had stated that the accommodation was granted to them on account of devoting their life for the sake of their extraordinary contribution in the field of their respective arts which they are still in the process of promoting despite earning a very little income. These eminent artists had also sought a direction to respondents to formulate/frame a policy/guidelines for permitting the eminent artists to continue to retain their accommodation till their lifetime upon payment of a periodic nominal license fee.

However, on Friday, the three artists withdrew their petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motorola Edge S: First Snapdragon 870-powered phone now available for pre-order

The Motorola Edge S, the first smartphone to feature the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, is now available for pre-booking in mainland China via JD.com.The Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform was unveiled earlier this week a...

Kremlin says planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'

The Kremlin said that nationwide protests planned for Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were illegal and were being promoted by people it called provocateurs.Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most pro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as gloomy data takes shine off U.S. stimulus hopes

Global shares slipped off record highs on Friday as gloomy data reminded investors of the struggles facing the economic recovery, curbing a rally fuelled by hopes of U.S. stimulus by newly inaugurated President Joe Biden. Sentiment in Europ...

Unlike other political parties, BJP has 'neta', 'niyat' to take it forward: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the party has a leader and intention to take it forward unlike other political parties, which he accused of being dynastic.He said parivarvaad dynastic politics can be found in all political parties ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021