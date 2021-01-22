Delhi Police EOW files cheating case against Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday.

According to reports, a Delhi court had in November last year directed the EOW to register an FIR against Sirsa for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as the secretary general of the DSGMC.

The case was registered against Sirsa and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday in connection with the cheating related to the DSGMC, the police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

Further details are awaited.

