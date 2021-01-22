Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman jailed for nine days before protest - her Twitter

Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman jailed for nine days before protest - her TwitterReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 16:18 IST
A Russian court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman for nine days on Friday, meaning she cannot attend an opposition protest planned on Saturday to call for his release, she said on Twitter.
The spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, is one of several allies of Navalny who have been detained by police ahead of a planned protest that the Kremlin has said is illegal.
