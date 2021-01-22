Left Menu
UK working to get right result on Stellantis UK factory investment

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:41 IST
Britain's business minister said the government is working to get the right result for the Vauxhall car factory as owner Stellantis decides in the next few weeks whether to keep the site open.

"I will do everything I can, with the Prime Minister's backing and the government's backing, to make sure that we get the right result for Ellesmere Port," Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday.

