Ambala: Army jawan killed in J&K's Poonch cremated with military honours

His grandfather Bhagwan Singh, who also served in the Army, had brought him up and inspired him to join the force, villagers said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:57 IST
An Army jawan who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir was cremated with full military honours at his native village here on Friday.

The Pakistan Army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch on Thursday, officials had said.

Havaldar Nirmal Singh (38) of the 10 JAK Rifles was critically injured and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

He was cremated at Jansui village, around 20 km from Ambala City. His three-year-old son lit the funeral pyre.

Senior Army and civil administration officials were present on the occasion. Shortly before the cremation, villagers raised the slogan of “Pakistan murdabad”. According to his family, Nirmal was expected to visit home next month. All were eagerly waiting for him, a family member said.

Earlier, his body was airlifted to Ambala Cantonment. The body was brought to the Ambala village in an Army vehicle with the coffin wrapped in the Tricolour.

His wife Gurvinder Kaur was in a state of shock. Nirmal Singh is survived by his mother, a five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. Nirmal's father had passed away when he was just five-year-old. His grandfather Bhagwan Singh, who also served in the Army, had brought him up and inspired him to join the force, villagers said.

