Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kidney transplantation racket busted in Noida; Bangladeshi national among 2 held

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:42 IST
Kidney transplantation racket busted in Noida; Bangladeshi national among 2 held

Noida Police on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal kidney transplantation racket involving foreigners and Indian citizens with the arrest of two persons, including a Bangladeshi citizen.

The Bangladeshi national was allegedly being forced to donate his kidney and an Indian person had facilitated his travel and stay in the country, the police said.

An FIR was lodged against five persons at the Phase 3 police station following a complaint by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

“Some people were brought in from Bangladesh in exchange for financial benefits but were involved in kidney transplants. Two people have been arrested in connection with the racket,” Chander said.

“We are investigating in detail how these foreigners were brought into the country and who else is involved in this racket. We are also verifying in detail the documents provided by these people,” the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Bangladeshi citizen Ahmed Sharif and Bazulhaq, a native of Siwan district in Bihar and currently living in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, police said.

The others booked in the case included a man who was supposed to be getting the kidney harvested illegally from Sharif, a Bangladeshi travel agent Abdul Mannan, and one more person, they said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 471 (all related to forgery of documents) besides the Foreigners Act, 1984, and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Conventional education seen great upheaval for good in the form of NEP: Union Education minister

Coimbatore, Jan 22 PT Union Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said the conventionalmode of education has now seen a great upheaval for good, inthe form of the New Education Policy-2020 NEP.This will enable the students no...

RBI proposes 4-layer regulatory structure for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a four-layered regulatory structure for non-banking financial companies NBFCs with progressive increase in intensity of regulation. According to a discussion paper released by the RBI, the NBFCs will be s...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as IBM, Intel weigh

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.4 points, or 0.11, at...

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021