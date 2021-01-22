BRIEF-WHO Officials Say Draft Advice On Spread Of Coronavirus Via Cold Chain Was Sent In Error - WSJ

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* WHO, IN NEW DRAFT ADVICE, WARNS COVID-19 VIRUS COULD SPREAD VIA COLD CHAIN AND BE REINTRODUCED INTO COUNTRIES WHERE PANDEMIC IS UNDER CONTROL - WSJ

* WHO OFFICIALS SAY THE DRAFT ON NEW ADVICE WASN’T CLEARED FOR PUBLICATION AND WAS SENT IN ERROR - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/39TcBz8

