Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico calls for DEA internal probe of "fabricated" case against minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:19 IST
Mexico calls for DEA internal probe of "fabricated" case against minister

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) should carry out an internal investigation into the conduct of its case against former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos.

Lopez Obrador said the investigation should look into who within DEA "fabricated" the case, after the Mexican attorney general's recent decision not to press charges against Cienfuegos.

Lopez Obrador said the evidence the DEA provided was riddled with inconsistencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Chirag enter semi-finals

Indian mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the doubles semifinal with a scintillating win over Malaysias Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday. Satwiksairaj, who has also qualifi...

ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership

The International Labour Organization ILO, the Partnership for Action on Green Economy PAGE and LinkedIn have launched a two-year data insights partnership that aims to improve government decision-making, promote green jobs and build the c...

GoAir offers 1 mn seats at low fares starting Rs 859 on domestic travel

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network at fares starting as low as Rs 859, under a limited-period special offer ahead of the Republic Day.The tickets under the scheme can be booked between J...

Sudan: 250 killed, over 100,000 displaced as violence surges in Darfur, UN refugee agency says

According to the agency, 250 people including three humanitarian workers also lost their lives in the clashes that started on 15 January in West Darfur province, and spread into South Darfur the next day.Boris Cheshirkov, a UNHCR spokespe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021