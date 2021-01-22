Mexico calls for DEA internal probe of "fabricated" case against minister

Mexico calls for DEA internal probe of "fabricated" case against ministerReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:19 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) should carry out an internal investigation into the conduct of its case against former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos.
Lopez Obrador said the investigation should look into who within DEA "fabricated" the case, after the Mexican attorney general's recent decision not to press charges against Cienfuegos.
Lopez Obrador said the evidence the DEA provided was riddled with inconsistencies.
